HAVU, MIBR post Flashpoint playoff wins

HAVU Gaming and MIBR earned wins Friday to advance to the upper-bracket semifinals of Flashpoint 1 playoffs.

HAVU swept Chaos Esports Club 2-0, and MIBR edged Orgless 2-1. The winners head to a Sunday matchup while the losers will meet Saturday in an elimination match.

The other Saturday lower-bracket matchup will have FunPlus Phoenix opposing Gen.G Esports. MAD Lions and Cloud9 will square off in the other upper-bracket semifinal. Those two teams advanced Thursday.

Eight Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams remain in contention for the $500,000 winners share of a $1 million prize pool, plus 1,400 BLAST Premier points. The runner-up team will pocket $250,000 and 700 BLAST Premier points.

The 12-team tournament began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on April 19.

On Friday, HAVU made quick work of Chaos, winning 16-3 on Overpass and 16-8 on Train.

MIBR opened with a 16-8 victory on Inferno before Orgless leveled the match with a 19-17 overtime win on Overpass. The decisive third map, Dust II, went to MIBR by a 16-6 count.

Flashpoint prize pool ($USD, BLAST Premier points)

1. $500,000, 1,400 points

2. $250,000, 700 points

3. $100,000, 525 points

4. $50,000, 300 points

5-6. $35,000, 175 points

7-8. $15,000, 88 points

9. c0ntact

10. Dignitas

11. Team Envy

12. Copenhagen Flames

—Field Level Media