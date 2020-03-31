HAVU qualify for Group A final in Flashpoint 1

HAVU Gaming routed Team Envy 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Group A final in the second phase of Flashpoint 1.

In the day’s only other match, Cloud9 stayed alive with a 2-0 sweep of the Copenhagen Flames in a Group A losers-bracket matchup. Cloud 9 will meet Envy on Saturday for the right to oppose HAVU in the Sunday group final.

The 12-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online.

Flashpoint 1 features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three.

The second group phase, which involves three groups, is set to run through Sunday. The playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000 while the runner-up will receive $250,000.

HAVU had little trouble advancing, topping Envy 16-7 on Mirage, 16-6 on Dust II.

Cloud9 topped the Flames 16-8 on Dust II before emerging with a 22-19, double-overtime win on Overpass.

Group B resumes Wednesday, with Gen.G opposing MIBR in the winners bracket while Dignitas takes on Orgless in the losers bracket.

On Thursday, Group C will continue with MAD Lions meeting c0ntact Gaming in the winners bracket, and Chaos EC squaring off with FunPlus Phoenix in the losers bracket.

Flashpoint 1 standings, through Phase 1:

T1. MAD Lions, 75 points

T1. MIBR, 75 points

T1. Cloud9, 75 points

T4. HAVU Gaming, 50 points

T4. Chaos EC, 50 points

T4. Orgless, 50 points

T7. c0ntact Gaming, 30 points

T7. Gen.G Esports, 30 points

T7. Dignitas, 30 points

T10. Copenhagen Flames, 15 points

T10. Team Envy, 15 points

T10. FunPlus Phoenix, 15 points

—Field Level Media