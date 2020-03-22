HAVU rallies to beat c0ntact in Flashpoint 1

HAVU Gaming rallied to defeat c0ntact Gaming 2-1 on Sunday in the winners-bracket final to reach the Group A grand final in Flashpoint 1.

HAVU dropped the opening map 16-14 on Mirage before pulling off the comeback victory, securing Train 16-5 in dominant fashion and winning 16-12 on Dust II. The teams could match up again Tuesday as HAVU will face Monday’s lower-bracket winner between c0ntact and MAD Lions, which HAVU defeated 2-1 in the opening round in Group A on March 13.

Sunday’s other match was a forfeit by FunPlus Phoenix, which allowed Orgless to advance in the Group C lower bracket. The forfeit was announced Saturday by Flashpoint 1 as a result of roster complications.

FunPlus Phoenix had been playing with a roster tentatively acquired from Heroic. However, Astralis announced the addition of Patrick “es3tag” Hansen from Heroic, effective after his current contract expires on June 30. The move halted reported negotiations between FunPlus Phoenix and Heroic, with Heroic CEO Erik Askered saying in a statement that Astralis had “acted in bad faith.”

With the advancement, Orgless will play in the group’s lower-bracket final Monday against Dignitas, a 2-0 loser to Cloud9 on Friday in the upper-bracket final. The Orgless-Dignitas winner moves on to face Cloud9 in the Group C Grand Final on Tuesday.

The 12-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began last week at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action was moved online. Play resumed Friday.

The event features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three.

The second group phase is set to run March 27-April 5, and the playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000, with the runner-up winning $250,000.

The Group B lower-bracket final is set for Monday, with Gen.G Esports set to face MIBR. The victor will advance to face Chaos on Tuesday in the group’s Grand Final.

