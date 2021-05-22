Heroic, Team Vitality notch wins in Flashpoint Season 3

Heroic and Team Vitality advanced with victories Friday in the lower bracket at Counter-Strike Global Offensive’s Flashpoint Season 3.

Heroic, which were knocked from the upper bracket in a loss Thursday to G2 Esports, swept Complexity 2-0 after an overtime map win to start the match. In the day’s other action, Vitality rallied for a 2-1 win over FunPlus Phoenix.

Complexity and FunPlus Phoenix were both bumped to the ninth-through-12th place bracket, setting up a match between the two on May 25.

The sweep for Heroic proved challenging as they squandered a 9-4 lead before surviving 22-18 in extra time on Mirage. They then cruised 16-8 on Nuke to reach the third round of the lower bracket.

Casper “cadiaN” Møller led the all-Danish Heroic squad with a match-best 56 kills and plus-19 kill/death differential. Complexity was headed by Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer with 48 kills and a plus-4 K/D differential.

Vitality had a much tougher road and were forced to come from behind after dropping their opening map 16-13 on Dust II. But they pulled off a 16-12 win on Inferno after falling behind 8-4 early, then won the decisive map 16-10 on Vertigo.

Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier starred for the all-French Vitality unit with 72 kills and a plus-17 K/D differential. In defeat, Slovakia’s Martin “STYKO” Styk topped FunPlus Phoenix with 60 kills and a plus-3 K/D differential.

BIG will take on Sprout and Double Poney will battle Anonymo Esports on Saturday in lower-bracket play, with upper-bracket action resuming on Sunday.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up is getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. $2,000, 1,000 points

8. $2,000, 900 points

9. $0, 800 points

10. $0, 700 points

11. $0, 600 points

12. $0, 500 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, FaZe Clan, HYENAS: $0, 250 points

--Field Level Media