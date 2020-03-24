MAD Lions, MIBR, Orgless advance in Flashpoint 1

The Phase 1 championship matchups for Flashpoint 1 are all set after MAD Lions, MIBR and Orgless all won losers-bracket finals on Monday.

The 12-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online. Play resumed Friday.

The event features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three.

The second group phase is set to run March 27-April 5, and the playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000, with the runner-up winning $250,000.

In the Group A losers-bracket final on Monday, MAD Lions swept c0ntact Gaming 2-0, taking Nuke 16-9 and Dust II 16-7. The result puts MAD Lions into the Tuesday group final against HAVU Gaming.

MIBR defeated Gen.G 2-0 in the Group B losers-bracket final, earning a shot at Chaos EC in the group final on Tuesday. MIBR prevailed 16-11 on Inferno, then 16-13 on Mirage.

The Group C losers-bracket final saw Orgless come from behind for a 2-1 win over Dignitas, setting up a Tuesday group final vs. Cloud9. After Dignitas captured Nuke 16-12, Orgless won Mirage 16-4 and Inferno 16-3.

