MAD Lions stun MIBR in Flashpoint final comeback

MAD Lions staged an epic comeback Sunday to defeat MIBR 2-1 and claim the $500,000 first prize as champions of Flashpoint 1.

In a battle of the two best team from the start of Flashpoint 1, MIBR opened with a 16-13 win on Mirage before MAD Lions answered with a victory by the same score on Inferno.

On the deciding map, MIBR appeared to regain the momentum and built a 12-3 lead on Train. But MAD Lions stormed back to take 13 of the next 14 points for a thrilling 16-13 win.

In that final map, team captain Asger “Acilion” Larsen led MAD Lions with a 101 ADR and 30 kills.

“Holy moly... actually emotional as (expletive) right now,” Acilion tweeted after the match. “What a comeback!”

In addition to their share of the $1 million prize pool, MAD Lions also received 1,400 BLAST Premier points. As runners-up, MIBR pocketed $250,000 and 700 BLAST Premier points.

The 12-team tournament began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic, action subsequently was moved online.

Flashpoint prize pool ($USD, BLAST Premier points)

1. $500,000, 1,400 points — MAD Lions

2. $250,000, 700 points — MIBR

3. $100,000, 525 points — HAVU Gaming

4. $50,000, 300 points — Cloud9

5-6. $35,000, 175 points — Gen.G Esports, Orgless

7-8. $15,000, 88 points — FunPlus Phoenix, Chaos Esports Club

9. c0ntact Gaming

10. Dignitas

11. Team Envy

12. Copenhagen Flames

—Field Level Media