Anonymo Esports, FPX advance in Flashpoint Season 3

Anonymo Esports and FunPlus Phoenix advanced to Round 2 of the upper bracket in Flashpoint Season 3 on Friday.
Anonymo Esports rallied to a 2-1 victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas. NiP posted a 16-3 win on Overpass before Anonymo answered with a 16-13 victory on Nuke and 19-17 overtime triumph on Mirage.
Wiktor “mynio” Kruk recorded 71 kills and a plus-13 kills-to-death differential for the all-Polish Anonymo Esports, who will face FunPlus Phoenix on Thursday.
Denmark’s Nicolai “device” Reedtz collected 70 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-death differential to pace Ninjas in Pyjamas, who will battle HYENAS in a lower-bracket, first-round match on Sunday.
FunPlus Phoenix swept HYENAS, seizing a 16-11 victory on Vertigo and 16-6 win on Inferno.
Montenegro’s Pavle “Maden” Boskovic had 42 kills and a plus-12 kills-to-death differential to fuel FunPlus Phoenix.
Denmark’s Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye collected 36 kills and a plus-7 kills-to-death differential to pace HYENAS.
The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.
Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:
1. $17,000, 1,600 points
2. $10,000, 1,500 points
3. $7,000, 1,400 points
4. $5,000, 1,300 points
5. $4,000, 1,200 points
6. $3,000, 1,100 points
7. $2,000, 1,000 points
8. $2,000, 900 points
9. no money, 800 points
10. no money, 700 points
11. no money, 600 points
12. no money, 500 points
13-16. no money, 250 points
--Field Level Media