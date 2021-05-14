Anonymo Esports, FPX advance in Flashpoint Season 3

Anonymo Esports and FunPlus Phoenix advanced to Round 2 of the upper bracket in Flashpoint Season 3 on Friday.

Anonymo Esports rallied to a 2-1 victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas. NiP posted a 16-3 win on Overpass before Anonymo answered with a 16-13 victory on Nuke and 19-17 overtime triumph on Mirage.

Wiktor “mynio” Kruk recorded 71 kills and a plus-13 kills-to-death differential for the all-Polish Anonymo Esports, who will face FunPlus Phoenix on Thursday.

Denmark’s Nicolai “device” Reedtz collected 70 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-death differential to pace Ninjas in Pyjamas, who will battle HYENAS in a lower-bracket, first-round match on Sunday.

FunPlus Phoenix swept HYENAS, seizing a 16-11 victory on Vertigo and 16-6 win on Inferno.

Montenegro’s Pavle “Maden” Boskovic had 42 kills and a plus-12 kills-to-death differential to fuel FunPlus Phoenix.

Denmark’s Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye collected 36 kills and a plus-7 kills-to-death differential to pace HYENAS.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. $2,000, 1,000 points

8. $2,000, 900 points

9. no money, 800 points

10. no money, 700 points

11. no money, 600 points

12. no money, 500 points

13-16. no money, 250 points

--Field Level Media