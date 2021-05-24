G2, mousesports advance to Flashpoint upper final

G2 Esports and mousesports did it in very different ways, but each team escaped the upper bracket third round victorious Sunday, setting up an upper bracket final clash at Flashpoint Season 3.

After dropping its first map against Ninjas in Pyjamas -- a 16-12 loss on Dust II -- G2 won the next two maps to advance in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. G2 needed overtime to take Inferno 19-17 and even up the match, then used a big second half to edge NiP on Mirage, 16-14.

Frenchman Francois “AmaNEk” Delaunay led all players with 71 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential for G2, while Sweden’s Hampus “hampus” Poser led his squad with 67 kills and a plus-7.

In the other upper bracket semi, mousesports needed overtime to top Astralis on Nuke, 19-17, then took Overpass 16-12 to complete the sweep.

David “frozen” Cernansky of Slovakia led the way for mousesports with 55 kills and a plus-17. Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen led the all-Danish Astralis squad with 45 kills and a plus-9.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up is getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

The two winners will meet Thursday to determine the upper bracket winner. The losers drop to the lower bracket’s fourth round, with their opponents to be determined.

Up next in the tournament is a busy Tuesday, which will see four matches.

9th-12th place matches

FunPlus Phoenix vs. Complexity Gaming

Sprout vs. Anonymo Esports

Lower Bracket Round 3

Team Vitality vs. Heroic

BIG vs. Double Poney

--Field Level Media