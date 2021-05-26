Heroic, BIG earn wins at Flashpoint Season 3

With the upper-bracket finalists idle while awaiting their upcoming clash later this week, Heroic and BIG kept themselves in the running for the top prize with key lower-bracket wins Tuesday at Flashpoint Season 3.

Heroic earned their second straight sweep in the lower bracket, winning 2-0 over Team Vitality. Meanwhile, BIG survived and advanced in their second straight roller-coaster affair since being bumped from the upper bracket last week, winning 2-1 in a dogfight over Double Poney.

After grinding out a 16-11 opening-map win on Nuke, Heroic scored 10 of the first 12 points en route to a 16-9 triumph on Overpass to advance.

René “TeSeS” Madsen led the way for the all-Danish Heroic unit with match highs in kills (51) and kill-death differential (plus-20). Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier had top honors for the all-French Vitality squad with 34 kills despite a minus-6 K/D differential.

Three days after enduring a thrilling third-map overtime win over Sprout, BIG was pushed to their limit again Tuesday. They won 16-9 on Vertigo before losing 16-8 on Nuke to even the match. BIG built an 11-2 lead before holding off a late Double Poney rally to take Dust II, 16-12.

Germany’s Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz carried the day for BIG, posting 61 kills and a plus-7 K/D differential. Thomas “Djoko” Pavoni led the all-French Double Poney team with a match-high 67 kills and a plus-10 K/D differental.

In the bracket to decide ninth through 12th place, FunPlus Phoenix defeated Complexity Gaming 2-0 and Sprout knocked off Anonymo Esports 2-1.

FPX cruised, winning 16-6 on Inferno and 16-4 on Vertigo -- with Slovakia’s Martin “STYKO” Styk recording a match-best 41 kills and plus-20 K/D differential. Justin “jks” Savage of Australia had 29 kills for Complexity and a minus-4 K/D differential.

Sprout had a much tougher time in moving on, first winning 16-13 on Inferno before dropping Nuke in overtime 22-19. The decisive map went to overtime as well, with Sprout finally winning 19-16 on Vertigo.

Josef “faveN” Baumann approached 100 kills in the marathon match, settling for 91 and a plus-31 K/D differential for the all-German Sprout group. Kamil “KEi” Pietkun led the Polish Anonymo squad with 72 kills, although he was at minus-2 K/D differential.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up is getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

G2 Esports and mousesports will meet Thursday to determine the upper bracket winner. The losers drop to the lower bracket’s fourth round, with their opponents to be determined.

Wednesday features four matches overall:

Lower Bracket, Round 4 -- Astralis vs. Heroic, Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. BIG

9th-place match -- FunPlus Phoenix vs. Sprout

12th-place match -- Complexity Gaming vs. Anonymo Esports

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. $2,000, 1,000 points

8. $2,000, 900 points

9. $0, 800 points

10. $0, 700 points

11. $0, 600 points

12. $0, 500 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, FaZe Clan, HYENAS: $0, 250 points

--Field Level Media