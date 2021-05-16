Team Vitality, Complexity win lower bracket battles

Team Vitality and Complexity swept their Round 1 lower bracket matches on Saturday, advancing to Round 2 in Flashpoint Season 3.

Team Vitality took out OG, winning 16-7 on Dust 2 and 16-13 on Inferno.

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut was the standout, registering 48 kills and a plus-20 kills-to-death ratio for Team Vitality, who return to action on Friday against an opponent to be determined.

OG was led by Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa, who had 39 kills and a plus-8 kills-to-death differential.

Complexity completed their sweep over Fnatic by posting a 16-12 win on Mirage and a 16-10 triumph on Inferno.

Valentin “poizon” Vasilev led in kills with 50, while Benjamin “blameF” Bremer had a match-best plus-19 kills-to-death differential for Complexity.

Fnatic’s Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson posted 40 kills and a plus-1.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. $2,000, 1,000 points

8. $2,000, 900 points

9. no money, 800 points

10. no money, 700 points

11. no money, 600 points

12. no money, 500 points

13-16. no money, 250 points

--Field Level Media