BIG advance to Flashpoint final in Group B

BIG advanced to the Group B grand final with Friday’s sweep of forZe in the $1 million Flashpoint Season 2 event.

BIG opened with a 16-7 win on Dust II and overcame a five-point deficit for a 16-14 victory on Inferno.

forZe can earn a rematch with BIG in the Nov. 21 group final by defeating MIBR in the Nov. 19 lower-bracket final.

MIBR punched their ticket for that match with a 2-1 win Friday against Team Envy in the lower bracket. MIBR won 16-12 on Nuke. Envy answered with a 16-14 decision on Overpass before MIBR closed it out, 16-9, on Inferno.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record will enter a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners will earn playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Dec. 6. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

On Friday, BIG got 43 kills and a plus-11 kill-death differential from Germany’s Tiziain “tiziaN” Feldbusch. Russia’s Andrey “Jerry” Mekhryakov led forZe with 40 kills and a plus-1 ratio.

Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe powered the all-Brazilian MIBR lineup with 75 kills and a plus-25 K-D differential. Leading the way for Envy was Turkey’s Bugra “Calyx” Arkin with 57 kills and an even differential.

Play continues Saturday in Group A with Fnatic facing MAD Lions in the upper-bracket final and c0ntact Gaming taking on Dignitas in the lower bracket.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. $15,000, 188 points

9. no money, no points

10. no money, no points

11. no money, no points

12. no money, no points

--Field Level Media