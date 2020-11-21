BIG, OG advance at Flashpoint event

BIG and OG won their groups on Saturday to move into the upper-bracket playoffs of the Flashpoint Season 2 event.

In Group B, BIG bested MiBR, 2-1. They won on Nuke, 16-13, dropped a 16-10 match on Dust II and won the decider, Vertigo, by a 16-14 margin.

For BIG, Ismailcan “Xantares” Dortkardes of Turkey led the way, with 73 kills and plus-18 kills-to-death differential. German Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz added 64 kills and a plus-10 differential.

Vinicius “vsm” Moreira led the all-Brazilian MiBR with 74 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-death differential.

In Group C, OG also needed three maps to top Virtus.pro.

OG dropped the first map, Mirage, by a 16-12 score, then came back to register 16-9 wins on both Inferno and Dust II.

Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa was dominant for OG. The Dane led the squad with 80 kills and a plus-35 differential.

Russian Dzhami “Jame” Ali was the only player for VP with a positive differential, recording 52 kills and a plus-9.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record will enter a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners will earn playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Dec. 6. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. $15,000, 188 points

9. no money, no points

10. no money, no points

11. c0ntact Gaming -- no money, no points

12. Cloud9 -- no money, no points

--Field Level Media