Envy, Dignitas make playoffs at Flashpoint Season 2 event

Team Envy and Dignitas each won their “Last-Chance Stage” matches on Sunday to advance to the playoffs of the Flashpoint Season 2 event.

Envy, which had finished in fourth place in Group B during group-stage play, pulled off a reverse sweep vs. Gen.G Esports, who finished third in Group C. After dropping the first map 16-8 on Train, Envy rallied back to win 16-13 on Nuke followed by a dominating 16-3 win on Dust II.

Turkey’s Bugra “Calyx” Arkin led the way for Envy’s international squad, with 62 kills and plus-19 kills-to-death differential. Poland’s Michal “MICHU” Muller added 56 kills and a plus-8 differential.

Also Sunday, Dignitas -- who finished third in Group A -- faced a similar battle against forZe, who placed third in Group B. After losing 16-9 on Inferno, Dignitas won 1-4 on Nuke and 16-14 on Dust II.

Sweden’s Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso paced Dignitas with 60 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-death differential. Teammate Hakon “hallzerk” Fjaerli followed up with 52 kills and a net-zero differential.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record were part of the last-chance stage.

MAD Lions, Virtus.pro, BIG, Fnatic, OG and MIBR previously qualified for the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Dec. 6. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. TBD -- $500,000, 3,000 points

2. TBD -- $250,000, 1,500 points

3. TBD -- $100,000, 1,125 points

4. TBD -- $50,000, 750 points

5-6. TBD -- $35,000, 375 points

7-8. TBD -- $15,000, 188 points

9. Gen.G Esports -- no money, no points

10. forZe -- no money, no points

11. c0ntact Gaming -- no money, no points

12. Cloud9 -- no money, no points

--Field Level Media