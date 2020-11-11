Fnatic, MAD Lions win Flashpoint Season 2 openers

Fnatic and MAD Lions won their opening matches Wednesday in Group A of the $1 million Flashpoint Season 2 event.

Fnatic defeated c0ntact Gaming 2-1 and MAD Lions swept Dignitas. The winners will square off in the group’s upper-bracket final on Saturday, the same day the losers meet in the lower bracket.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record will enter a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners will earn playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Dec. 6. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

Fnatic sandwiched a 16-10 win on Mirage and a clinching 16-8 win on Overpass around a 16-9 loss on Train. Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson led the all-Swedish Fnatic lineup with 62 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential. Finland’s Otto “ottoNd” Sihvo had a team-high 55 kills and a minus-2 differential for c0ntact.

MAD Lions had less trouble with Dignitas, winning 16-6 on Overpass and 16-10 on Nuke. The all-Danish MAD Lions lineup got 42 kills and a team-leading plus-16 K-D differential from Rasmus “sjuush” Beck. Norway’s Hakon “hallzerk” Fjaerli had 36 kills and a plus-2 differential for Dignitas.

Group C play starts Thursday with Cloud9 facing Virtus.pro and OG clashing with Gen.G Esports.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. $15,000, 188 points

9. no money, no points

10. no money, no points

11. no money, no points

12. no money, no points

--Field Level Media