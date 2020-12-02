Fnatic, MIBR advance in Flashpoint playoffs

Fnatic and MIBR pulled out three-map victories Tuesday to win their openers in the Flashpoint Season 2 playoffs.

Fnatic edged Dignitas 2-1, and MIBR got past OG 2-1. The winners will square off Thursday with a berth in the upper-bracket final on the line while the losers will meet in an elimination match in the lower bracket on Tuesday.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record entered a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners earned playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Sunday. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

On Tuesday, Fnatic routed Dignitas 16-4 on Overpass, then held a 9-6 halftime lead on Vertigo. Dignitas rallied for a 16-111 victory to level the match. On the decisive third map, Train, Dignitas led 10-9 before Fnatic claimed seven of the final eight rounds to prevail 16-11.

Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin paced Fnatic’s all-Swedish team with 68 kills and a plus-27 kill-death differential. Norway’s Haris “H4RR3” Hadzic topped Dignitas with 55 kills and a plus-1 K-D differential.

MIBR rolled past OG 16-10 on Nuke before OG captured Inferno 16-6. MIBR dominated the third map, Dust II, powering to a 16-3 victory.

Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe guided MIBR’s all-Brazilian roster with 65 kills and a plus-24 K-D differential. Denmark’s Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa was the leader for OG with 57 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential.

In addition to the Dignitas-OG matchup on Tuesday, Virtus.pro and BIG will square off in a winners-bracket semifinal.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. $15,000, 188 points

9-10. Gen.G Esports, forZe -- no money, no points

11-12. c0ntact Gaming, Cloud9 -- no money, no points

--Field Level Media