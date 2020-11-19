Fnatic, MIBR advance to group finals at Flashpoint

Fnatic and MIBR recorded sweeps Thursday to advance to the grand final of their respective groups at the $1 million Flashpoint Season 2 event.

Fnatic defeated Dignitas to reach Friday’s Group A grand final against MAD Lions. MIBR swept forZe to reach the Group B grand final, which will take place Saturday against BIG.

Fnatic won 16-6 on Dust II and 16-14 on Inferno for the sweep against Dignitas. Maikil “Golden” Selim led the all-Swedish team with 45 kills and a plus-13 kills-deaths differential. Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin recorded a plus-12 K-D differential on 44 kills.

Swede Adam “friberg” Friberg led Dignitas with 41 kills and a net-zero differential.

MIBR made quick work of forZe, winning 16-9 on Nuke and 16-7 on Inferno. Alencar “trk” Rossato led the Brazilians with 39 kills and a plus-13 K-D differential. Bogdan “xsepower” Chernikov led the Russians with 32 kills and net-zero differential.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record will enter a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners will earn playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Dec. 6. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

OG and Gen.G square off Friday in the last lower-bracket final to determine the Group C grand final where Virtus.pro await.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. $15,000, 188 points

9. no money, no points

10. no money, no points

11. c0ntact Gaming -- no money, no points

12. Cloud9 -- no money, no points

--Field Level Media