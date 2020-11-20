fnatic win Group A final of Flashpoint event

fnatic recorded a sweep of MAD Lions on Friday to win the Group A Grand Final of the Flashpoint Season 2 event.

Both teams advance to the eight-team, double-elimination playoffs.

Jesper “JW” Wecksell led fnatic with 44 kills and a plus-23 kills-to-death differential. Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin added 42 kills with a plus-19 differential for the all-Swedish side

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck, of Denmark, led MAD Lions with 32 kills to go with a minus-2 kills-to-death differential.

Also, OG recorded a sweep of Gen.G to advance to the grand final in Group C.

OG posted a 16-6 win on Mirage and 16-9 victory on Train to set a date with Virtus.pro in Saturday’s grand final.

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski of the United Kingdom notched 52 kills and a plus-31 kills-to-death differential to pace OG, who avenged an upper-bracket sweep at the hands of Gen.G.

American Timothy “autimatic” Ta had 38 kills and a plus-1 kills-to-death differential for Gen.G, who lost to Virtus.pro in the upper-bracket final on Sunday.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record will enter a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners will earn playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Dec. 6. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. $15,000, 188 points

9. no money, no points

10. no money, no points

11. c0ntact Gaming -- no money, no points

12. Cloud9 -- no money, no points

