forZe, BIG win Flashpoint Season 2 openers

forZe and BIG emerged with tight victories Tuesday as the $1 million Flashpoint Season 2 event got underway.

In Group B action, forZe dropped the first map to Team Envy but rebounded for a 2-1 victory, and BIG earned a 2-1 win over MIBR. The winners will square off in the group’s upper-bracket final on Friday, the same day the losers meet in the lower bracket.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record will enter a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners will earn playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Dec. 6. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

On Tuesday, Envy jumped out to a 6-0 lead and won the final 10 rounds of a 16-2 victory over forZe on Dust II. forZe recovered, though, claiming Mirage 16-10 and Nuke 16-11. Bogdan “xsepower” Chernikov led forZe’s all-Russian roster with 63 kills and a plus-37 kill-death differential. Turkey’s Bugra “Calyx” Arkin notched 57 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential for Envy.

BIG sandwiched a pair of 16-2 routs, on Mirage and Dust II, around a 16-13 loss to MIBR on Vertigo. Germany’s Florian “syrsoN” Rische produced 58 kills and a plus-29 K-D differential for BIG. Vinicius “vsm” Moreira paced MIBR’s all-Brazilian squad with 46 kills and a minus-2 K-D differential.

Group A kicks off Wednesday with Fnatic opposing c0ntact Gaming before Dignitas square off with MAD Lions. Group C play starts Thursday with Cloud9 facing Virtus.pro and OG clashing with Gen.G Esports.

MAD Lions topped MIBR 2-1 in the Flashpoint Season 1 final in April.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. $15,000, 188 points

9. no money, no points

10. no money, no points

11. no money, no points

12. no money, no points

