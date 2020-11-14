MAD Lions move into Group A final at Flashpoint

MAD Lions earned their spot in the Group A grand final with a win Saturday at the $1 million Flashpoint Season 2 event.

MAD defeated Fnatic 2-1 in the upper-bracket final, dropping Fnatic to the Group A lower-bracket final where they will face Dignitas on Thursday. Dignitas moved on in the second-chance bracket on Saturday with a 2-1 win over c0ntact in their lower-bracket Round 1 match.

After dropping their first map to Fnatic 16-14 on Vertigo, MAD rallied back with a 16-11 victory on Inferno and went overtime in map 3 to win 19-15 on Overpass.

MAD’s Rasmus “sjuush” Bek led the way for the all-Danish lineup with 71 kills and a plus-12 kills-to-deaths differential. Ismail “refresh” Ali added 68 kills and a plus-6 differential.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record will enter a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners will earn playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Dec. 6. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

In Saturday’s other match, Dignitas drew first blood with a 16-10 win on Nuke to open their match vs. c0ntact, who answered with a 16-8 defeat on Dust2. Dignitas rallied to win the last map 16-12 on Inferno and secure the match.

Norway’s Hakon “hallzerk” Fjaerli anchored Dignitas with 65 kills and a plus-11 differential. Swedish teammate Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso added 53 kills and posted a minus-3 differential.

Play continues Sunday with Group C action. Virtus.pro takes on Gen.G Esports in the upper-bracket final, while Cloud9 will face OG in a lower-bracket Round 1 matchup.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. $15,000, 188 points

9. no money, no points

10. no money, no points

11. no money, no points

12. no money, no points

--Field Level Media