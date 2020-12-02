MAD Lions, OG survive in Flashpoint playoffs

MAD Lions and OG both swept their way to lower-bracket victories Wednesday in the Flashpoint Season 2 playoffs.

MAD Lions eliminated Team Envy with a 16-11 win on Mirage and a 16-7 decision on Overpass, while OG knocked out Dignitas with a 16-14 win on Nuke and a 16-5 victory on Inferno.

MAD Lions and OG return to action Friday in Round 2 of the lower bracket, while Envy and Dignitas went home in seventh-eighth place with $15,000 and 188 BLAST Premier points apiece.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record entered a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners earned playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Sunday. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand led the all-Danish MAD Lions lineup with 43 kills and a plus-14 kill-death differential. Michal “MICHU” Muller of Poland paced Envy with 37 kills and a plus-1 differential.

Denmark’s Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa posted 40 kills and a plus-14 K-D differential for OG, while Norway’s Haris “H4RR3” Hadzic had a team-high 34 kills and a minus-2 differential for Dignitas.

Play resumes Thursday with two semifinal matches in the upper bracket, with Virtus.pro taking on BIG and Fnatic facing MIBR.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. Team Envy, Dignitas -- $15,000, 188 points

9-10. Gen.G Esports, forZe -- no money, no points

11-12. c0ntact Gaming, Cloud9 -- no money, no points

