Virtus.pro advance to Flashpoint Group C final

Virtus.pro advanced to the Group C grand final with a 2-1 win against Gen.G on Sunday at the $1 million Flashpoint Season 2 event.

After opening with a 16-8 loss on Train, VP evened the match with a 16-13 win on Inferno and sent Gen.G into the lower bracket with a decisive 16-6 win on Vertigo.

Gen.G can book a rematch with VP in the Nov. 21 Group C final by defeating OG in the Nov. 20 lower-bracket final. OG swept Cloud9 in the lower bracket on Sunday.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record will enter a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners will earn playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Dec. 6. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

On Sunday, Dzhami “Jame” Ali anchored Virtus.pro with 52 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential. Timothy “autimatic” Ta led Gen.G with 55 kills and a plus-12 differential.

OG opened with a 22-18 double-overtime win on Nuke and finished off Cloud9 with a 16-10 win on Mirage. Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen was unstoppable with 68 kills and a plus-33 K-D ratio for OG. Ozgur “woxic” Eker led Cloud9 with 53 kills and a plus-8 differential.

Play resumes Thursday with two lower-bracket finals, with Fnatic facing Dignitas in Group A and forZe taking on MIBR in Group B.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. $15,000, 188 points

9. no money, no points

10. no money, no points

11. c0ntact Gaming -- no money, no points

12. Cloud9 -- no money, no points

--Field Level Media