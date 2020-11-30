Virtus.pro, BIG advance in Flashpoint 2 event

Virtus.pro and BIG scored victories in their upper-bracket quarterfinals matches of the Flashpoint Season 2 event on Monday.

Virtus.pro defeated MAD Lions 2-1, which was the same score for BIG in their win over Team Envy. The winners will square off in an upper-bracket semifinal on Thursday.

MAD Lions and Team Envy will meet in a lower-bracket first-round match on Wednesday.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record entered a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners will earn playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Sunday. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

MAD Lions won Monday’s first match on Overpass, 16-6, jumping out to an 8-2 lead and never looking back. Virtus.pro fell behind 8-2 on the second map, Inferno, as well, but rallied for a 16-10 to level the match.

On the deciding map, Train, the teams traded hot streaks before Virtus.pro emerged with a 19-17 win.

Dzhami “Jame” Ali led the winners with 66 kills and a plus-21 kills-deaths differential. Rasmus “sjuush” Beck had 58 kills and a plus-6 differential for MAD Lions, neck and neck with teammate Ismail “refrezh” Ali (59, plus-5.

In the other match, Team Envy trailed 12-7 on Dust 2 before winning nine of the last 10 rounds to knock off BIG 16-13.

BIG responded with a pair of close wins, however. On Mirage, they jumped to an 8-2 lead en route to a 16-10 win. They clinched the match by winning five of the final seven rounds for a 16-13 win on Nuke.

On Tuesday, two more upper-bracket quarterfinals will have Fnatic facing Dignitas and OG taking on MIBR.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. $15,000, 188 points

9-10. Gen.G Esports, forZe -- no money, no points

11-12. c0ntact Gaming, Cloud9 -- no money, no points

