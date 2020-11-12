Virtus.pro, Gen.G sweep Flashpoint Season 2 openers

Virtus.pro and Gen.G Esports swept their opening matches Thursday in Group C of the $1 million Flashpoint Season 2 event.

VP defeated Cloud9 16-5 on Inferno and 16-14 on Overpass, while Gen.G took down OG 16-5 on Train and 16-10 on Dust II. The winners will meet in the group’s upper-bracket final on Sunday, the same day the losers square off in the lower bracket.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record will enter a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners will earn playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Dec. 6. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

On Thursday, Latvia’s Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis led Virtus.pro with 45 kills and a plus-8 kill-death differential. Britain’s William “mezii” Merriman paced Cloud9 with 39 kills and a plus-4 differential.

Gen.G got 47 kills and a plus-19 K-D differential from American Kenneth “koosta” Suen and 37 kills and a plus-17 ratio from Sweden’s Rasmus “kreaz” Johansson. Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt of France had 30 kills for OG.

Play continues Friday in Group B, where forZe face BIG in the upper-bracket final and Team Envy take on MIBR in the lower bracket.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. $15,000, 188 points

9. no money, no points

10. no money, no points

11. no money, no points

12. no money, no points

--Field Level Media