Virtus.pro reach grand final in Flashpoint Season 2

Virtus.pro punched their ticket to the grand final of the Flashpoint Season 2 playoffs with a win over Fnatic on Saturday.

The opponent for Sunday’s final has yet to be determined. On Saturday, OG topped MIBR in a third-round lower bracket to stay alive. OG face Fnatic in the lower bracket final on Sunday, with that winner advancing to meet Virtus.pro in the grand final.

Virtus.pro picked up their third straight 2-1 victory in the playoffs with a 2-1 decision over Fnatic. VP dropped the first map, Vertigo, 16-10 and seemed to be on the ropes in the second when Fnatic took a 13-7 lead on Overpass.

But Virtus.pro stole the second map, 16-14, after scoring nine of the final 10 rounds. VP then opened the third map, Train, by winning 11 of the first 15 rounds to grab control and clinch a spot in the final.

Timur “buster” Tulepov, of Kazakhstan, led VP with 62 kills and a plus-12 kills-deaths differential. Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin led Fnatic’s all-Swedish side with 65 kills and a K-D differential of plus-15.

OG, meanwhile, took the first and third maps - and avenged a loss earlier in the playoffs - to get by MIBR. OG won the opener on Nuke 16-10 before MIBR rolled to an easy 16-4 victory on Inferno. In a tight final map, OG prevailed 16-14 on Train.

Jordan’s Issa “ISSAA” Murad led the winners with 58 kills and a modest plus-6 K-D differential. MIBR was paced by Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe, who led the all-Brazilian squad with 75 kills and a plus-23 differential.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record entered a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners earned playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Sunday. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. MIBR -- $50,000, 750 points

5-6. MAD Lions, BIG -- $35,000, 375 points

7-8. Team Envy, Dignitas -- $15,000, 188 points

9-10. Gen.G Esports, forZe -- no money, no points

11-12. c0ntact Gaming, Cloud9 -- no money, no points

--Field Level Media