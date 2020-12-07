Virtus.pro use familiar recipe to win Flashpoint Season 2

For the third time in four matches, Virtus.pro responded from dropping the first map to pull off a reverse sweep Sunday, taking down OG in the best-of-three grand final to win Flashpoint Season 2.

In winning the 12-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, Virtus.pro took home $500,000 and picked up 3,000 BLAST Premier points. OG earned $250,000 and 1,500 points for the runner-up finish.

After dropping Mirage 16-10 to open the grand final, Virtus.pro dominated from the start on Train to lead 11-4 at half. A back-and-forth second half allowed Virtus.pro to stay well out of reach and ultimately win 16-9.

It was much of the same in the deciding map, Inferno, as Virtus.pro again won 11 of the 15 first-half rounds. This time, however, OG played like a team on the verge of elimination in the second half, winning three straight rounds at one point, and then five straight rounds after Virtus.pro got to 15. But OG couldn’t complete the comeback as Virtus.pro ended OG’s final stand to win 16-12.

Kazakhstan’s Alexey “qikert” Golubev led the winners with a match-high 52 kills and a plus-7 kill-death differential. France’s Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt led OG with 51 kills while Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski of Great Britain led all players with a plus-8 differential.

Earlier in the day, OG made quick work of Fnatic with a sweep in the lower-bracket final to advance to the grand final. After using a dominant second half to win 16-14 on Mirage, OG won 16-5 on Overpass to close out the match. Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa of Denmark led all players with 51 kills and a plus-20 in the win. Jesper “JW” Wecksell led the all-Swedish Fnatic side with 48 kills and a plus-9.

Flashpoint Season 2 final standings, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. Virtus.pro -- $500,000, 3,000 points

2. OG -- $250,000, 1,500 points

3. Fnatic -- $100,000, 1,125 points

4. MIBR -- $50,000, 750 points

5-6. MAD Lions, BIG -- $35,000, 375 points

7-8. Team Envy, Dignitas -- $15,000, 188 points

9-10. Gen.G Esports, forZe -- no money, no points

11-12. c0ntact Gaming, Cloud9 -- no money, no points

