VP, Fnatic advance to upper bracket final at Flashpoint

Virtus.pro and Fnatic scored victories Thursday in the upper bracket semifinals at the Flashpoint Season 2 playoffs.

The two will square off in Saturday’s upper bracket final.

Fnatic swept MIBR while Virtus.pro needed three maps to defeat BIG. The losers were relegated to the lower bracket and will play again Friday.

VP took the opener 16-9 on Mirage before BIG responded with a 16-6 win on Vertigo. VP trailed early in the deciding round on Overpass, 3-0, but rebounded by taking 14 of the next 16 rounds en route to the 16-11 victory.

Virtus.pro got at least 50 kills from all five players in the win with Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis of Latvia tallying 59 and a plus-5 kill-death differential. German Tizian “tiziaN” Rische led BIG with 62 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential.

Fnatic had no such drama with MIBR, defeating the all-Brazilian team 25-21 in overtime on Overpass before clinching with a 16-4 win on Vertigo. Jesper “JW” Wecksell (62 kills) and Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson (59 kills) led the all-Swedish victors with a plus-23 and plus-22 differential, respectively.

MIBR takes on MAD Lions and BIG plays OG in lower bracket Round 2 action on Friday.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record entered a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners earned playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Sunday. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. $35,000, 375 points

7-8. Team Envy, Dignitas -- $15,000, 188 points

9-10. Gen.G Esports, forZe -- no money, no points

11-12. c0ntact Gaming, Cloud9 -- no money, no points

--Field Level Media