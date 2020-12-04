OG, MiBR to play on in Flashpoint Season 2

OG and MiBR stayed alive in the Flashpoint Season 2 playoffs with lower-bracket victories on Friday.

Both matches were sweeps, with OG topping BIG and MiBR eliminating MAD Lions.

The two winners will meet Saturday in the lower-bracket third round. The winner of that match will advance to the lower-bracket final against the loser of the upper-bracket final between Virtus.pro and Fnatic.

OG took the first map, Inferno, by a 16-10 margin, then took the match win a 19-17 triumph on Dust II. They were led by Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa of Denmark, who recorded 53 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential.

Florian “syrsoN” Rische of Germany had 56 kills and a plus-18 differential for BIG.

In the day’s other match, MiBR dominated the first map against MAD Lions with a 16-3 win on Mirage. A 16-13 victory on Nuke followed to seal the match.

The all-Brazilian MiBR squad was led by Vinicius “vsm” Moreira with 45 kills and a plus-20 differential, followed by Alencar “trk” Rossato, who had 38 kills and a plus-15 differential.

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck had 32 kills and a minus-4 differential for MAD Lions.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 12 teams divided into three groups for opening-round, double-elimination play. The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams and the fourth-place team with the best record entered a “last-chance” stage: two standalone matches from which the winners earned playoff berths.

All matches are best-of-three, including the final on Sunday. The championship team will receive $500,000 and 3,000 BLAST Premier points.

Flashpoint Season 2 prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $500,000, 3,000 points

2. $250,000, 1,500 points

3. $100,000, 1,125 points

4. $50,000, 750 points

5-6. MAD Lions, BIG -- $35,000, 375 points

7-8. Team Envy, Dignitas -- $15,000, 188 points

9-10. Gen.G Esports, forZe -- no money, no points

11-12. c0ntact Gaming, Cloud9 -- no money, no points

--Field Level Media