BIG, Double Poney advance in lower bracket of Flashpoint

Double Poney and BIG recorded wins Saturday to advance to Round 3 of the lower bracket of Flashpoint Season 3.

The pair will square off Tuesday.

BIG defeated Sprout 2-1 while Double Poney needed a reverse sweep to outlast Anonymo Esports.

Sprout and Anonymo will battle it out in a 9th-12th place match on Tuesday.

Double Poney dropped the opener to Anonymo 16-9 on Vertigo. But DP roared back with a 16-8 win on Inferno before clinching the match 19-16 on Nuke in overtime. Aurelien “afro” Drapier led the all-French side with 72 kills and a plus-21 kills-deaths differential. He was the only Double Poney player to finish in the positive.

Kamil “KEi” Pietkun led Anonymo with 66 kills and a plus-13 differential.

BIG opened with a 16-8 win on Train before Sprout sprung a 19-17 OT win on Dust II. BIG then clinched with a 19-17 OT win on Vertigo. Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes of Turkey led BIG with 88 kills and a plus-24.

Josef “faveN” Baumann led the German side with 77 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up is getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

Upper-bracket action resumes Sunday with Astralis vs. mousesports and G2 Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. $2,000, 1,000 points

8. $2,000, 900 points

9. $0, 800 points

10. $0, 700 points

11. $0, 600 points

12. $0, 500 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, FaZe Clan, HYENAS: $0, 250 points

--Field Level Media