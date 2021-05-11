Double Poney stun Vitality in Flashpoint Season 3

Double Poney pulled off an upset Monday as Flashpoint Season 3 got underway.

The final team to earn a spot in the event from a closed qualifier, Double Poney produced a 2-0 sweep of Team Vitality, who made the field automatically as the first-place team in the European Regional Major Rankings (RMR).

Double Poney in-game leader Alexandre “bodyy” Pianaro tweeted (translated from French to English), “what are we doing ???? GG @TeamVitality!”

In the day’s other match, Astralis swept OG 2-0.

Double Poney and Astralis will square off in the upper-bracket second round on May 19. Team Vitality and OG will meet in the lower-bracket first round on Saturday.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

On Monday in a first-round matchup of all-French squads, Double Poney beat Team Vitality 16-5 on Nuke, 16-7 on Inferno.

Thomas “Djoko” Pavoni led Double Poney with 40 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut topped Vitality with 32 kills and an even K-D differential.

Astralis blew a 10-4 lead over OG on Inferno but eventually prevailed 22-19 in double overtime. Astralis again started quickly on the second map, Nuke, leading 8-1 before ultimately winning 16-11.

Denmark’s Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth paced Astralis with 56 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential. Israel’s Shahar “flameZ” Shushan wound up with 61 kills and a plus-13 K-D differential for OG.

First-round play continues Tuesday with two matches:

--BIG vs. Complexity Gaming

--Fnatic vs. mousesports

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. $2,000, 1,000 points

8. $2,000, 900 points

9. no money, 800 points

10. no money, 700 points

11. no money, 600 points

12. no money, 500 points

13-16. no money, 250 points

