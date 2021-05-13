Heroic, G2 Esports advance in Flashpoint Season 3

Heroic rolled and G2 Esports had to claw their way to victory Wednesday to advance to Round 2 of Flashpoint Season 3.

Heroic swept closed qualifier Sprout and G2 needed three maps to dispose of FaZe Clan. Heroic and G2 will meet in the upper bracket second round on May 20.

Sprout and FaZe Clan will meet in Round 1 of the lower bracket on Sunday.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

G2 opened with a 16-14 win on Train before FaZe Clan took Mirage in overtime, 25-22. G2 finished off the win with a 16-8 win on Inferno. Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia-Herzegovina recorded 87 kills to lead G2 and had a plus-22 kills-to-deaths differential.

Brazilian Marcelo “coldzera” David led FaZe with 82 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential.

Heroic had no such issues vs. Sprout, winning 16-7 on Vertigo and 16-7 on Nuke. Rasmus “sjuush” Beck led the all-Denmark side with 45 kills (plus-21) while Ismail “refrezh” Ali tallied a plus-22 on 40 kills.

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. $2,000, 1,000 points

8. $2,000, 900 points

9. no money, 800 points

10. no money, 700 points

11. no money, 600 points

12. no money, 500 points

13-16. no money, 250 points

--Field Level Media