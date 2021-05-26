Heroic, Ninjas advance in lower bracket at Flashpoint Season 3

Heroic and Ninjas in Pyjamas both came out on top in a pair of closely fought matches in lower-bracket play Wednesday at Flashpoint Season 3.

Staying hot with their third consecutive sweep in the lower bracket, Heroic dismantled Astralis 2-0 while the Ninjas pulled off a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over BIG.

Astralis and BIG were knocked down the bracket and will play a head-to-head match for fifth place on Sunday.

Heroic opened their match and saw an early 5-2 lead evaporate quickly on Nuke. But after trailing 12-7, they ripped of the map’s final nine points for a 16-12 win. The second map on Overpass was even tighter, despite Heroic jumping ahead 7-1 before they held on for a 16-14 triumph.

René “TeSeS” Madsen topped the all-Danish victors with 49 kills while Casper “cadiaN” Møller notched a plus-12 kill-death differential. Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen led the way for Astralis’ all-Denmark crew with 44 kills and a plus-6 K/D differential.

The Ninjas advanced in three grueling maps. They first fell behind 14-1 on Dust II before BIG held onto the map, 16-10. The Ninjas then torched BIG 16-6 on Overpass to even the match. It took a near-blown 6-1 lead, then a 13-10 deficit before the Ninjas ended Train on a 6-1 run for a 16-14 thriller to clinch.

Nicolai “device” Reedtz of Denmark fueled NIP with 65 kills and plus-13 K/D differential. Germany’s Florian “syrsoN” Rische starred for BIG with 64 kills along with a match-high plus-14 K/D differential.

In the bracket to decide ninth through 12th place, FunPlus Phoenix claimed ninth place in the event with a comeback 2-1 victory over Sprout. FPX dropped the opener on Dust II before winning on Inferno and Vertigo, both via 16-13 decisions. Denmark’s Asger “Farlig” Jensen had 63 kills and a plus-11 K/D differential for FPX, while Denis “denis” Howell had a match-high 66 kills for the all-German Sprout squad.

Team Complexity also scored a 2-0 triumph against Anonymo Esports, cementing the losers in 12th place for the event. Complexity took Mirage 16-10 and 16-8 on Nuke for the win. Benjamin “blameF” Bremer tied for a team high with 41 kills for Complexity, adding a plus-18 K/D differential. Kamil “KEi” Pietkun had 30 kills for Anonymo.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up is getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

G2 Esports and mousesports will meet Thursday to determine the upper bracket winner. The losers drop to the lower bracket final, with their opponent to be determined.

Thursday’s other two matches:

Lower Bracket, Round 5 -- Heroic vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

10th-place match -- Sprout vs. Complexity Gaming

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. $2,000, 1,000 points

8. $2,000, 900 points

9. FunPlus Phoenix: $0, 800 points

10. $0, 700 points

11. $0, 600 points

12. Anonymo Esports: $0, 500 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, FaZe Clan, HYENAS: $0, 250 points

