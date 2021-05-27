mousesports advance to Flashpoint Season 3 grand final

mousesports moved into Sunday’s Flashpoint Season 3 grand final by sweeping G2 Esports in the upper bracket final on Thursday.

mousesports opened with a 16-10 win on Inferno before overcoming a 10-2 deficit to win 16-13 on Nuke.

G2 Esports dropped into Friday’s lower bracket final against Ninjas in Pyjamas, who rallied for a 2-1 victory on Thursday against Heroic.

Heroic finished in fourth place and earned $5,000 plus 1,300 European Regional Major Rankings points.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through Sunday. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up is getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

The heroes for mousesports were Robin “ropz” Kool of Estonia and David “frozen” Cernansky of Russia, with ropz posting 46 kills and a plus-15 kills-deaths differential and frozen tallying 45 kills and a plus-14 differential. Nikola “Niko” Kovac of Bosnia led G2 with 45 kills and a plus-3 K-D ratio.

Heroic opened the lower bracket Round 5 match against Ninjas in Pyjamas with a 16-10 win on Nuke, but NiP won a 22-19 battle on Overpass and cruised 16-8 on Mirage to complete the comeback.

Denmark’s Nicolai “device” Reedtz paced NiP with 72 kills and Sweden’s Fredrik “REZ” Sterner had 69 along with a team-high plus-11 kills-deaths differential. Heroic got 63 kills and a plus-3 ratio from Casper “cadiaN” Moller of Denmark.

Also Thursday, Complexity Gaming claimed 10th place with a sweep against Sprout, winning 16-5 on Mirage and 16-6 on Dust II. Complexity earned 700 points and Sprout collected 600 points for finishing 11th.

Friday’s matches:

Lower bracket final -- G2 Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

7th-place match -- Team Vitality vs. Double Poney

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. Heroic: $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. $2,000, 1,000 points

8. $2,000, 900 points

9. FunPlus Phoenix: $0, 800 points

10. Complexity Gaming: $0, 700 points

11. Sprout: $0, 600 points

12. Anonymo Esports: $0, 500 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, FaZe Clan, HYENAS: $0, 250 points

--Field Level Media