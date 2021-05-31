Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Esports

mousesports rally over NIP to win Flashpoint Season 3 grand final

By FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

3 Min Read

In completing an undefeated run to win the grand final of Flashpoint Season 3, mousesports overcame their first map deficit of the tournament to come back and defeat Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1 Sunday and clinch the $17,000 top prize, along with 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings points.

The champion mousesports crew earned victories in 10 of 11 overall maps in the event, rolling to 2-0 wins in each of their first four upper-bracket matches before facing their toughest test Sunday against NIP.

mousesports got off to a quick 4-0 lead on Overpass to kick off the match, but faced their first adversity when the Ninjas responded with a 10-1 run and took the opening map 16-13. But it was all mousesports from there, as they dominated on both Nuke (16-6) and Inferno (16-9) to claim the championship.

Robin “ropz” Kool of Estonia led a balanced mousesports attack with a match-high 61 kills and plus-21 kills-deaths differential. All five mousesports players recorded positive K/D differentials in the three-map triumph.

Denmark’s Nicolai “device” Reedtz continued his strong tournament for NIP, contributing team highs in kills (56) and K/D differential (plus-2) in defeat.

The Ninjas settled for the $10,000 second-place prize and 1,500 rankings points.

In the other match in the event’s final day, BIG also pulled off a comeback win in taking down Astralis 2-1 in the fifth-place match.

Astralis scored the first eight points in building a 12-2 advantage, easing to a 16-12 opening-map win on Nuke. Astralis held a 9-6 lead midway through their battle on Dust II, when BIG flipped the duel and finished on a 10-4 run, winning 16-13 to even the match. BIG then blew a 6-0 lead and trailed 10-8, only to rally for a 16-11 decision on Vertigo.

Germany’s Florian “syrsoN” Rische had a team-high 58 kills and plus-11 K/D differential for BIG, while Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander carried the all-Danish Astralis unit with a match-best 62 kills, adding a plus-2 K/D differential.

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. mousesports: $17,000, 1,600 points

2. Ninjas in Pyjamas: $10,000, 1,500 points

3. G2 Esports: $7,000, 1,400 points

4. Heroic: $5,000, 1,300 points

5. BIG: $4,000, 1,200 points

6. Astralis: $3,000, 1,100 points

7. Team Vitality: $2,000, 1,000 points

8. Double Poney: $2,000, 900 points

9. FunPlus Phoenix: $0, 800 points

10. Complexity Gaming: $0, 700 points

11. Sprout: $0, 600 points

12. Anonymo Esports: $0, 500 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, FaZe Clan, HYENAS: $0, 250 points

--Field Level Media

