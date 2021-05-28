NiP reach Flashpoint Season 3 grand final in comeback win

Ninjas in Pyjamas proved yet again to be the comeback kings by rallying for a three-map win in the lower-bracket final Friday, clinching a berth in the grand final of Flashpoint Season 3.

The Ninjas pulled off a nailbiter after losing the opening map before grinding out a 2-1 win over G2 Esports. With the victory, NiP will take on upper-bracket winner mousesports in Sunday’s first-place match and a chance at the $17,000 top prize pool.

Since being knocked from the upper bracket by G2 last Sunday in three maps, NiP has won three consecutive matches in the lower bracket to reach the grand final, with all three victories coming after losing the first map.

The last time the Ninjas won the first map of a match was in their prior 2-1 loss to G2. NiP turned the trick Friday after losing 16-12 on the opening map to fall behind 1-0. But G2’s win on Mirage was just that, as NiP powered to a 16-9 triumph on Inferno to even the match. In the decisive duel on Dust II, NiP nearly blew a 14-7 lead before holding on to win 16-14.

Denmark’s Nicolai “device” Reedtz had the steady hand for the Ninjas, leading the way with a match-high 73 kills and a plus-24 kills-deaths differential. Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic of Serbia carried the load for G2, posting team-highs in kills (65) and K/D differential (plus-16).

In the day’s other action, Team Vitality claimed seventh place in the event by virtue of their 2-0 sweep over Double Poney in a battle of all-French squads. The win avenged Vitality loss in their first match at the event on May 10, when Double Poney swept them easily 2-0.

Vitality jumped out early and built a 12-5 advantage on Vertigo. After some nervous moments, Vitality outlasted Double Poney to win the first map 16-13. Vitality then surged ahead 10-0 en route to cruising 16-5 on Nuke to claim the win.

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut and Dan “apEX” Madesclaire each recorded 41 kills for Vitality, with Herbaut leading his team with a plus-16 K/D differential. Alexandre “bodyy” Pianaro was the top player for Double Poney with 37 kills, despite a minus-1 K/D differential.

There are two remaining matchups in the event, with both occurring Sunday:

1st-place match -- mousesports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas (grand final)

5th-place match -- Astralis vs. BIG

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. G2 Esports: $7,000, 1,400 points

4. Heroic: $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. Team Vitality: $2,000, 1,000 points

8. Double Poney: $2,000, 900 points

9. FunPlus Phoenix: $0, 800 points

10. Complexity Gaming: $0, 700 points

11. Sprout: $0, 600 points

12. Anonymo Esports: $0, 500 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, FaZe Clan, HYENAS: $0, 250 points

