Flashpoint 2 announces $1 million prize pool

The upcoming Flashpoint 2 tournament will have a $1 million prize pool, with the winner taking home $500,000.

The online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will take place Nov. 9-Dec. 6. Open qualifiers begin Thursday.

Seven of the league’s founding members are set to compete, as well as three top-20 invitees and two more teams to come from the qualifiers. FunPlus Phoenix will not be one of the 12 teams participating.

“Our plan is to take our time and focus on 2021,” FPX general manager Petar “Peca” Markovic tweeted. “We don’t want to make any rushed decisions, as our main goal is to build a promising, long-lasting roster.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic has limited the tournament to being online, creative director Duncan “Thorin” Shields and commissioner Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles will host the tournament from a London studio.

“We’re dramatically improving the levels of both the competition and broadcast production for Flashpoint 2,” MonteCristo said. “We’re eager to give our fans a raw and unfiltered CS:GO tournament series while still taking necessary precautions to keep players safe.”

Closed qualifiers will be held Oct. 12-14 for two spots in the tournament. The seven teams currently scheduled to play in the tournament are: Cloud9, Gen.G, MIBR, Envy, c0ntact, Dignitas and MAD Lions. Top teams from the open qualifiers will compete in the closed qualifiers.

