Flashpoint acknowledges technical difficulties in qualifiers

The Flashpoint league acknowledged it ran into some technical difficulties in the open qualifiers as former Space Soldiers player Engin “MAJ3R” Kupeli’s team was forced to use a bot teammate as a result of a lack of a technical timeout option.

MAJ3R’s Turkey5 squad had to play on Monday with a bot teammate for eight rounds due to connectivity issues, which subsequently saw the team get bounced out of the tournament.

The CS:GO community took note of this and other technical issues throughout the newly created FLASHPOINT league’s open qualifiers, which were held Monday and Tuesday.

In a blog post, FACEIT responded to some of the criticism about disabling the technical pause, citing a high number of abuse cases during the qualifiers. In the statement, the tournament organizer also explained the issue that caused MAJ3R’s team to play with a bot came from a miscommunication rather than a lack of forethought in the ruleset.

“As stated in the ruleset (Section 3.5.2), during a match where there are clear technical issues, an admin can be called who can decide to resume/reconfigure the match. We understand this rule should have provided more direct instruction and that this caused teams to continue playing without getting appropriate admin support or without calling any admin. Moving forward, we’re amending this rule by making it much more clear what the ruling is around technical pause usage.”

