FunPlus Phoenix swap Swole Patrol for Bad News Bears roster

FunPlus Phoenix will compete Sunday in Flashpoint 1, Phase 2 with the roster of the former Bad News Bears, the organization announced.

It’s the latest shift for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team in what has been a frantic week.

China-based FunPlus Phoenix began competition in Phase 1 with Heroic’s Denmark-based roster, which it tentatively acquired. However, Astralis subsequently announced the addition of Patrick “es3tag” Hansen from Heroic, effective after his current contract expires on June 30, which halted the deal between FunPlus Phoenix and Heroic.

FunPlus Phoenix then tried to bring on Swole Patrol, the former roster of eUnited, but couldn’t reach a deal. The team had to forfeit its final round of the $1 million Flashpoint tournament because of the roster unrest.

Enter Bad News Bears.

The lineup debuts Sunday against c0ntact in group play.

The FunPlus Phoenix roster now is:

—Peter “ptr” Gurney

—Mitch “mitch” Semago

—Austin “crashies” Roberts

—Jonathan “Jonji” Carey

—Michael “dapr” Gulino

