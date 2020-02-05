Team-owned CS:GO league Flashpoint introduced

CS:GO league B Site announced Wednesday it has rebranded as Flashpoint, a franchise-owned 12-team league.

Among the teams participating are Dignitas, Gen.G and Cloud9.

A news release issued Wednesday said Flashpoint was formed to “address the core issues threatening the future of CS:GO sports: a lack of stability and long-term investments.” The statement said Flashpoint also will offer fans “a grittier show targeted at adults that takes inspiration from the WWE and UFC.”

Flashpoint will take place offline in a live studio in Los Angeles with a prize pool of more $2 million in 2020. The league also will provide a $25,000 monthly stipend for up-and-coming teams without backing organizations.

Esports veterans Duncan “Thorin” Shields and Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles are among those who will run league operations as well as appear as on-screen personalities.

Flashpoint action kicks off with the start of open qualifiers across Europe, North America and South America beginning Feb. 6. These qualifiers will culminate in a live LAN final in Los Angeles on March 3-5 with a $100,000 prize pool and two spots in the league on the line.

