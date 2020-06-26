Budapest Five add fleav to roster

Budapest Five completed their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster by signing Fodor “fleav” Levente, the Hungarian organization announced Friday.

Head coach Viktor “flashie” Tamas Bea had been standing in for the team while it searched for a permanent fifth player. With fleav in tow, flashie wrote on Twitter that he will return to his coaching position.

“We managed to complete our lineup by signing @fleavcs as I move back to the coaching position after 1 month of standing in,” flashie wrote. “The biggest grind coming up for us now and we are going to come in stronger than ever. LETS GO BOYS”

The 19-year-old fleav previously competed with Budapest Five in 2020 before spending more than three months with Tenerife Titans.

Budapest Five’s all-Hungarian lineup consists of Patrik “bodito” Boda, Andras “coolio” Fercsak, Kornel “kory” Szedlar, Adam “torzsi” Torzsas, fleav and flashie (coach).

—Field Level Media