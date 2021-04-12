Flusha leaves Fnatic's CS:GO roster, puts together new team

Fnatic is transferring longtime star Robin “flusha” Ronnquist to another, unspecified CS:GO team, the organization announced Monday.

The 27-year-old rifler had been win Fnatic off and on since 2013, winning three major titles along the way. Previously, before he rejoined Fnatic in 2019, Flusha had been working on putting together a roster to join an existing or create a new team with Timothy “autimatic” Ta and Miikka “suNny” Kemppi, but that didn’t materialize.

A new team apparently is taking shape.

“Finally today i get to announce the team project we have been working on for the past few months,” the Swede tweeted. “Not everything is set in stone regarding lineup but for now it is:

flusha

suNny

sergej

espiranto

Calyx

We have an organisation supporting us that will go public in the near future!”

He was referring to Jere “sergej” Salo, Rokas “EspiranTo” Milasauskas and Bugra “Calyx” Arkin.

“I want to thank Robin for his amazing journey in the Black and Orange,” coach Andreas Samuelsson said. “He joined in a new period in Fnatic where we reached great achievements together, with two tournament victories and a climb to the #1 spot in the world rankings. Robin has certainly helped Fnatic shape its legendary name during the CS:GO era. He is truly one of the smartest and most iconic players in CS:GO history, and I wish him nothing but the best in his future career.”

Flusha returned the gesture.

“Another great stint with Fnatic has come to an end! We achieved some great things during the 15 months we had together, winning a few tournaments and even being the number one ranked team for a while,” he said. “Now I’m looking forward to starting on the path I had set out on before coming back. I wish nothing but the best to my former teammates and Fnatic.”

--Field Level Media