fnatic, flusha part ways

Robin “flusha” Ronnquist is no longer an active member of fnatic’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Swedish organization announced Friday.

Coach Andreas “Samuelsson” Samuelsson said the move was done with an eye on the future as well as a means to allow flusha the best chance to latch on with another team. flusha has had three separate stints with fnatic.

“Robin is an amazingly talented player and I’m sure he will find a place in a top tier team very quickly,” Samuelsson said in a statement. “Flusha dropping to our inactive roster opens up a place on our active roster that we will use to rejuvenate our team for the 2021 season.”

flusha, 27, confirmed his intent to move on over social media.

“stepped down from fnatic, if any org is looking for an interesting project dont hesitate to contact me,” flusha wrote on Twitter.

A report from DBLTAP noted that Jack “Jackinho” Strom Mattsson is expected to take the spot of flusha.

That same report noted that flusha could be in line to unite with Timothy “autimatic” Ta and Miikka “suNny” Kemppi under a new organization. Autimatic and flusha were teammates on Cloud9.

The active roster of fnatic includes Swedish countrymen Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin, Maikil “Golden” Selim and Samuelsson (coach).

