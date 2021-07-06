Fnatic bench IGL Golden, allow him to weigh other options

Fnatic moved Maikil “Golden” Selim, the in-game leader of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, to the bench and will allow him to explore his options.

Golden, a 27-year-old from Sweden, joined the team in 2017 from the Fnatic Academy roster. He was part of the Fnatic squad that won the World Electronic Sports Games 2017 as well as IEM Katowice 2018. He left the team for Cloud 9 in August 2018, then returned about a year later to help Fnatic win the ESL Pro League Season 11 and DreamHack Masters Malmo 2019.

“It saddens me to announce that we are moving Maikil from the active CSGO roster,” said Andreas Samuelsson, the head coach. “Maikil is certainly the friendliest and best teammate in the scene, but the recent results have not lived up to the standards we expect from the team. That’s why we’re looking to turn the page and begin our rebuilding process with new in-game leadership. You can expect more news from the Fnatic camp in the near future to bring us back where we belong.”

The team finished 13th-16th at Intel Extreme Masters XVI -- Summer in June and Flashpoint Season 3 in May. Fnatic was 17th-20th at the ESL Pro League Season 13 in March and 21st-24th at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- World Championship in February.

Golden wished the team well.

“I wish Fnatic the best of luck. Thank you for all the moments we shared together -- I will always remember and cherish the memories,” he said. “Thanks to all the people who supported us through the good and the bad. As of now there will be some reflecting to do and explore my options for the future.”

The all-Swedish team now consists of Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin, Jack “Jackinho” Strom Mattsson and Peppe “Peppzor” Borak.

--Field Level Media