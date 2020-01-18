Fnatic bring 'Golden' on full time

Maikil “Golden” Kunda Selim’s successful run while on loan with Fnatic has turned into a full-time gig, as the club announced Friday it has signed him to its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster full time.

Golden was on loan with the Swedish outfit from Cloud9 since September. He will remain in his role as in-game leader.

As the club noted in its tweet announcing the signing, Golden’s run with Fnatic has been very fruitful. The team won DreamHack Masters Malmö 2019 in October — Golden’s first major tournament with the team — and finished second at StarSeries & i-League CS:GO Season 8, Esports Championship Series Season 8 - Europe, and ESL Pro League Season 10 - Finals.

The 25-year-old dealt with health problems in mid-2018 and struggled to maintain a spot in a roster consistently as he dealt with his health.

—Field Level Media