Fnatic sign Jackinho to replace flusha

Four days after stating that Robin “flusha” Ronnquist would no longer be part of the starting lineup, Fnatic announced a replacement for its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team on Wednesday: Jack “Jackinho” Strom Mattson.

Jackinho, a 21-year-old Swede, has played for lower-level Swedish teams Property, nerdRage, visomvet and Prima Esport over the past four years.

Jackinho called the move a “dream come true.”

He wrote on Twitlonger, “It is hard to put into words what it means to me to represent Fnatic. Playing for Fnatic was always my dream and I remember back in 2015 when I was watching Fnatic vs NIP and thought for myself that this is where I want to be and this is what I want to do. Ever since I decided that this is what I want I’ve been grinding every single day and it hasn’t been easy.

“There were people around me who questioned if my dreams and ambitions were healthy or even achievable but I always knew what I wanted and I put everything else aside and dedicated all my efforts to reach this level.”

Jackinho joins an all-Swedish lineup that also includes Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin and Maikil “Golden” Selim as well as Swedish coach Andreas “Samuelsson” Samuelsson.

flusha, a 27-year-old Swede, has been with Fnatic for 15 months. He helped the club win DreamHack Masters Malmo in October 2019 and ESL Pro League Season 11: Europe in April 2020. A series of mediocre results followed before Fnatic tied for third in Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: Europe last October, then came in third in Flashpoint Season 2 last month.

flusha previously competed for GODSENT and Cloud9, among other teams.

Jackinho is likely to make see his first Fnatic action in the play-in competition for spots in the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- World Championship, scheduled for Katowice, Poland, in mid-February. Sixteen teams will compete for eight remaining places in the main draw.

--Field Level Media