fnatic regain world No. 1 ranking

For the third time, fnatic reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive world rankings on Monday, HLTV.org reported.

The Swedish powerhouse dethroned Natus Vincere, who held the top spot for nearly two months.

Earlier this month, fnatic defeated mousesports to win the ESL Pro League Season 11 title.

Previously, fnatic held the No. 1 spot in the initial rankings in October 2015 and also spent time at the top from December 2015 through April 2016.

Natus Vincere dropped to No. 2, with Astralis, mousesports, and Team Liquid rounding out the top five.

