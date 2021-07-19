Fnatic add kst, regali, prosus to academy roster

Fnatic signed Francisco “kst” Fragoso, Iulian “regali” Harjau and David “prosus” Hesse to their new academy Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Monday.

The new additions will join Peppe “Peppzor” Borak and fellow Swede Kevin “Kevve” Bohlin as Fnatic compete in WePlay Academy League Season One against mouz NXT on Monday.

“Fnatic Rising will serve as a dynamic academy roster, rotating between players and young talent throughout the seasons of the WePlay League,” the organization wrote on Twitter. “Through this, we aim to provide each player opportunities to grow their skills and find their place in CS:GO esports.”

The Romanian regali will fill the AWPing role while Portugal’s kst and Germany’s prosus will have rifling duties on the team.

Andreas Samuelsson has been Fnatic’s head coach since September 2019. He will now move to the role of team director and will oversee the main roster and academy squad.

“Our goal is to operate under one unified structure across the main roster and this new academy team,” Samuelsson said, per Fnatic’s Twitter account. “This will allow us to ensure there is a key transfer of knowledge and experience between the two.”

