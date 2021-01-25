FunPlus Phoenix confirm signing of former GODSENT roster

FunPlus Phoenix on Monday announced the transfer of five former GODSENT players who signed three-year contracts with the Chinese organization.

Jesse “zehN” Linjala, Pavle “maden” Boskovic, Martin “STYKO” Styk, Asger “Farlig” Jensen and coach Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg are officially part of FPX.

FunPlus Phoenix general manager Petar “peca” Markovic said last month that Maden and STYKO moved over when it was announced that GODSENT would play under the FPX banner starting in 2021.

“After several months of deep talks and negotiations with multiple esports organizations and individual players, we are finally proud to present our new CS:GO roster,” peca said in a statement. “With the core of former GODSENT players, we truly believe that we will accomplish our goals in 2021.”

Chris “chrisj” de Jong is reportedly the final player in negotiation to join FunPlus Phoenix.

“Stay tuned for the last piece of the puzzle,” FPX tweeted Monday.

