'fRoD' steps down as Swole Identity coach

Danny “fRoD” Montaner announced Monday he is stepping down as coach of Swole Identity, the team with which he began his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive coaching career in January 2019.

“Stepping down from the Swole Identity squad,” fRoD tweeted Monday. “Looking to coach/manage a gaming team for an org. Will be streaming CS and other games until the right fit comes along. DM’s are open and any RT’s appreciated.”

Considered by many as one of the best AWPers (Arctic Warfare Police sniper rifle players) of all time, fRoD led Swole Identity to the ESL Pro League for two seasons. Under fRoD’s guidance, the team — then playing as Lazarus — also made the Americas Minor last summer (but had to drop out when a pair of players left after qualifying).

His career highlights as a player include helping compLexity win the Electronic Sports World Cup (ESWC) in 2005 and the Cyberathlete Professional League (CPL) Summer 2006.

HLTV.org selected fRoD as its North American Player of the Decade for 2000-09.

—Field Level Media