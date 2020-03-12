FunPlus Phoenix become final Flashpoint team

FunPlus Phoenix are the final member of the new CS:GO Flashpoint league scheduled to start on Friday.

Flashpoint is the new competitor to the ESL Pro League and focuses on sharing a larger slice of the income with players and organizations. Flashpoint is operated by FaceIt.

Reports surfaced earlier this week connecting Heroic’s roster to FPX’s new CS:GO team, but Flashpoint has yet to confirm this. Heroic are still set to compete in the ESL Pro League Season 11.

Additionally, the German organization BIG withdrew from Flashpoint after making it into the Global Qualifier. Replacing them will be the Copenhagen Flames.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Flashpoint moved the competition from Stockholm to an offline studio in Los Angeles. Flashpoint 1 will run from March 13-19 with 12 teams competing.

—Field Level Media