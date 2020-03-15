FunPlus Phoenix confirm Flashpoint entry

FunPlus Phoenix confirmed Sunday that they have joined the new Flashpoint league and acquired the roster of the former Heroic team.

The new squad will make its debut Sunday in Flashpoint 1.

FunPlus Phoenix won the League of Legends world championship in 2019 and now enter the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive arena. Heroic won DreamHack Open Atlanta 2019.

“We are thrilled to announce that FPX CS:GO team was officially founded today, and will participate in the @Flashpoint League as one of the founding members!” the organization tweeted Sunday morning.

The FunPlus Phoenix roster consists of the following, all from Denmark:

—Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer

—Casper “cadiaN” Moller

—Johannes “b0RUP” Borup

—Patrick “es3tag” Hansen

—Martin “stavn” Lund

—Frederik “LOMME” Nielsen (coach)

FunPlus Phoenix were founded in China in December 2017. The organization also competes in Fortnite and qualified for the Fortnite World Cup last July.

—Field Level Media